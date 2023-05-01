Ranchi, May 1 (PTI) A 'zonal commander' of the banned Maoist outfit PLFI, who carries a bounty of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested with a large cache of arms and ammunition during an operation by security forces in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

Sukhram Gudiya alia Rode, an active member of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist) was arrested from Tapkara police station area, around 67 km from capital Ranchi, on Sunday, Khunti superintendent of police (SP) Aman Kumar said.

Guidya was wanted in 27 cases in different police stations of Khunti, Chaibasa and Simdega districts, he said.

One AK 47 rifle and magazine, 24 life cartridges, 16 mobile phones, Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, 52 'levy' slips of the outfit and other materials to it were seized from his possession, the SP said.

Security forces had launched a search operation in Tentari hills and forest areas following a tip off and also found PLFI chief Dinesh Gope's personal weapon one HK 33 German rifle, 245 live cartridges and one pistol.

The SP said the security forces were deployed after receiving information that the PLFI had been taking 'levy' from development projects in Tapkara area of the district and netted Gudiya.

