New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A parliamentary standing committee has asked the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry to plug all identified loopholes in the system as it expressed displeasure over reports of alleged misappropriation of funds under scholarship schemes for the underprivileged in some states.

The panel's report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday said the representatives of the ministry have been claiming that the system is fail-safe as all transactions and verifications are done online.

"The committee is quite disturbed by cases reported about the alleged misappropriation of funds under scholarship schemes for underprivileged sections in some states, which is stated currently under enquiry," the panel said.

It is disconcerting for the committee to observe that such instances, however minuscule, would dent the confidence of students on government scholarship schemes, it stressed.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee said that it "desires the ministry to further plug all identified loopholes in the system, and strengthen the privacy of data and passwords and reduce all manual interventions, be it school personnel, banking intermediaries, NGOs, or unauthorized persons.

It said the department should counsel the states to try to reach out to a sample size of beneficiary students directly to ascertain they are not being duped in the pretext of government scholarships and they are receiving the full amount of the entitled scholarship money for the term as approved against their names in the portal.

The parliamentary committee also referred to the 60-year-old Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste students that guarantees financial assistance to Scheduled Caste students whose parent's annual income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

"The committees note that only 113.15 lakh students have benefited during the last two years i.e., 2018-19 and 2019-20 up to December 31, 2020, with an expenditure of Rs 8,639.47 crore under this scheme.

"The Committee feel that the number of beneficiaries should be much more i.e., around 80 lakh per year to realise the number of 4 crore students, projected to be benefitted in the next five years," it said.

In light of the decision that states have to give their share of 40 per cent of scholarships amount first and then the 60 per cent share of the Centre will be released to the students, the panel said it was informed by the representatives of the ministry that states' liability has now been reduced.

"Nonetheless, all state governments are not very efficient in giving their share on time. Hence the committee feels that an appropriate system may be developed so that the students are not deprived of scholarship in the absence or delay in providing share by the states," the panel said.

"The committee, therefore, recommends that adequate awareness may be created amongst students so that the maximum number of students can take the benefit of the scheme, particularly in view of the target fixed next five years," it said.

It also recommended that since the suggestions made in the recently conducted evaluation study of the scheme are practical and worthy of consideration, those may be examined and implemented.

The committee said it also appreciates the concept of issuing a FreeShip Card which will prove to be beneficial for the students for admission to the institution of their choice anywhere in the country without paying any fee.

"The committees desire that the department should direct all the states and Union Territories to issue FreeShip Card to all eligible students who have applied under the scheme," it said.

