India News | PM and Other Political Leaders Express Shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented young actor who has gone too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders said on Sunday as they joined the artiste's numerous admirers in expressing shock and grief over his sudden demise.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad, and chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among a host of leaders who took to Twitter to remember Rajput.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

The body of the 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

The prime minister said Rajput's rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon... shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Expressing anguish at the death of the "young and talented" actor, Naidu said he "brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen".

Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the actor's family and fans.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends," the Congress leader said.

While Union Minister Irani recalled Rajput's journey from television to the big screen and said it was baffling why he took the extreme step, her colleague Piyush Goyal said people must prioritise their mental well being.

"I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed Sushant Singh Rajput gone too soon (sic)," Irani said.

Goyal tweeted that Rajput was "a young, multi-talented actor who graced the silver screen with his charisma. We must prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones".

Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described Rajput as a talented artist.

"Shocked to learn about the unfortunate demise of #SushantSinghRajput. A very talented and young artist, he left too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to the departed soul," Pradhan wrote on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted a couplet as he paid tributes to Rajput.

"Rahne ko sada dahar me aata nahi koi, tum jaise gaye, aise bhi jata nahi koi (No one comes to live forever.. no one goes like the way you did)," Chouhan wrote.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rajput was from his city Patna.

"Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)