Shimla, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday apprised of various arrangements made by Himachal Pradesh government for his proposed visit to Lahaul-Spiti district to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 3.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur briefed the PM in a video conference from Shimla regarding the arrangements and thanked him for giving his consent to inaugurate the tunnel, an official spokesperson said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar made a detailed presentation regarding the event and also about salient features of the tunnel during the video conference, he added.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Kumar, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, CM's Principal Secretary J C Sharma, GAD Secretary Devesh Kumar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

