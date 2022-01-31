New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the government, with a farsighted vision, is taking steps to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare the country for any health crisis in future.

"To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's efforts are not limited to immediate challenges. Thus, my government is planning farsighted solutions which will be useful in the future as well. With the cost of Rs 64,000 crore, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission started by the government is one example. This will not only help in meeting the present health needs but also prepare the country for future crises," President Kovind in his address to the joint sitting of the Parliament at Central Hall on the first day of the Budget Session.

Also Read | India's Smartphone Market Revenue Crossed $38 Billion in 2021: Report.

Lauding the policies of the government, the President also said that more than 80 thousand health and wellness centers and crores of Ayushman Bharat cards have helped the poor in their treatment.

He also said that the government has reduced the cost of treatment by making medicines available at affordable prices through more than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi centres. (ANI)

Also Read | President’s Address to Parliament Ahead of Budget Session 2022: Here are Highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind’s Speech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)