Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday following heavy rainfall that created a flood-like situation in the state.

The CM has briefed the PM about the rain-affected areas and the situations there, as per Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

The CM said that the deep depression, which caused the heavy rain since Monday, has crossed the land and that normalcy is being restored. He has explained to the Prime Minister the measures officials are taking to help the affected people.

Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh has created a flood-like situation in several areas following incessant rain since Monday night. (ANI)

