New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness, government sources said.

Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of a torrid heatwave.

Also Read | 45% People Who Died in 2020 Didn’t Receive Any Medical Care, Says Govt Data.

The sources said the prime minister chaired the meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.

The crucial meeting was held soon after Prime Minister Modi returned from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

Also Read | Honda City Hybrid e:HEV Launched in India at Rs 19.49 Lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)