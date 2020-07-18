New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the family members and admirers of mathematician Professor CS Seshadri over his demise.

In a tweet, PM Modi said the contribution of CS Seshadri, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered.

"In the passing away of Professor C. S. Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," said the Prime Minister in a tweet. (ANI)

