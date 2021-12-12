New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday and wished that he keeps inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick 'Apporva Raagangal' he debuted in a supportive role.

"A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting," Modi tweeted.

"May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," the prime minister said.

