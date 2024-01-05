Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of fulfilling the demands raised by Chief Minister MK Stalin to release relief funds for flood-battered districts of the state.

Soon after arriving at Chennai Airport on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Stalin told reporters that he extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games, which is to be held in Chennai later this month.

"I have given an invitation to our PM Modi to participate in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games. It is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 19," the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

During his meeting, Udhayanidhi also sought the immediate release of additional central funds for relief, restoration and rehabilitation work in the flood-battered districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Chennai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts have been affected by floods. When the PM came to Tiruchi, our chief minister had already made a demand for relief funds. I told PM that our Chief Minister had asked me to remind you to fulfil our demands," he said.

"The Prime Minister has said that he will definitely fulfil it," he added.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Delhi, Stalin junior also called on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Posting a picture with the Congress leader after the meeting, Udhayanidhi wrote on X, "I was delighted to meet @INCIndia leader brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi today. I inquired about the health of Annai Sonia Gandhi. @RahulGandhi expressed his concern about the recent floods in Tamil Nadu. We briefly discussed the progress of #INDIA alliance to safeguard the secular ethos of the nation." (ANI)

