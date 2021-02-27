New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Saturday alleged that the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' has proven to be the BJP's election "stunt" to win the 2019 polls, citing the declining number of beneficiaries in his native Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Ali, a Lok Sabha MP from Amroha, said official figures show the difference between claims and the actions of the Modi government.

Tweeting what he said were official figures of beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Hapur district, he pointed out that the number of registered farmers in Hapur district is 1,27,292.

The first installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was received by 1,16,104 farmers, th second by 1,12,832, the third by 1,10,882, the fourth by 1,00,614, the fifth by 96,959, the sixth by 80,026 and the seventh by 64,643, he claimed.

This plan also turned out to be a "mere stunt" to win the 2019 general election, Ali alleged.

This turned out to be like the promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year, he said in his tweet in Hindi.

The PM-Kisan scheme was launched over two years ago to provide a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

On the completion of two years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this week said the government ushered a historic increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and was doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

