New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Waqf legislation will ensure dignity for all, especially the marginalised, and accused Congress of "appeasement politics".

Addressing the News18 Rising Bharat Summit here, PM Modi said those who thought that India would progress slow and steady, will now witness a fast and fearless India. He said when growth is driven by aspirations, it becomes inclusive and sustainable.

He said India has sprinted ahead at double the speed, doubling the size of its economy in a decade.

PM Modi said "appeasement politics" has been a significant challenge to India's growth. Referring to the recent amendment to the Waqf-related laws passed by Parliament, the Prime Minister noted that the debate surrounding Waqf stems from the politics of appeasement, which is not a new phenomenon.

"The seeds of appeasement were sown during India's freedom struggle," he said. He questioned why India, unlike other nations that gained independence, had to face partition as a condition for freedom. He attributed this to the prioritization of power over national interest at the time. He stated that the idea of a separate nation was not rooted in the aspirations of ordinary Muslim families but was propagated by a few extremists, supported by certain Congress leaders to secure sole claims to power.

The Prime Minister said that Congress gained power through appeasement politics and some extremist leaders made wealth. However, he questioned what the common Muslim received in return. He highlighted that poor and marginalized Muslims were left with neglect, illiteracy, and unemployment. He emphasized that Muslim women faced injustice, citing the Shah Bano case where their constitutional rights "were sacrificed to appeasement". He noted that women were silenced and pressured not to question, while extremists were given free rein to suppress their rights.

"Appeasement politics is fundamentally against the core concept of social justice in India," PM Modi said. He criticized some parties for using it as a tool for vote-bank politics. PM Modi said that the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act was an attempt to appease extremist elements and land mafias. He noted that the amendment created an illusion of being above the Constitution, restricting the very pathways to justice that the Constitution had opened. He emphasized the adverse consequences of the 2013 amendment, "which emboldened land mafias".

He cited examples such as Waqf claims on Christian community lands in Kerala, disputes over Gurudwara lands in Haryana, and claims on farmers' lands in Karnataka.

He pointed out that entire villages and thousands of hectares of land across states are now entangled in NOC and legal complexities. The Prime Minister remarked that whether it was temples, churches, gurudwaras, farms, or government lands, people lost confidence in retaining ownership of their properties. A single notice would leave individuals scrambling for documents to prove ownership of their own homes and fields. He questioned the nature of such a law, which was meant to deliver justice but instead became a source of fear.

He said the Waqf law now serves the interests of all communities, including the Muslim community and the sanctity of Waqf will now be preserved, and the rights of marginalized Muslims, women, and children will be safeguarded.

He highlighted that the debate on the Waqf Bill was the second-longest in India's parliamentary history, with 16 hours of discussion across both houses. He noted that the Joint Parliamentary Committee held 38 meetings and engaged in 128 hours of deliberation. Additionally, nearly one crore online suggestions were received from across the country. "This demonstrates that democracy in India is no longer confined to Parliament alone but is being strengthened through public participation," he said.

He emphasized the roadmap for India's progress by 2047, stating that continuous deliberation at every step will yield valuable insights.

"The world's eyes and expectations are on India," he said, highlighting that within a span of a few years, India has risen from being the 11th to the 5th largest economy.

"Despite numerous global challenges, India has sprinted ahead at double the speed, doubling the size of its economy in just one decade". He remarked that those who once believed India would progress slowly and steadily are now witnessing a 'Fast and Fearless India'.

He expressed confidence that India will soon become the world's third-largest economy. "This unprecedented growth is being driven by the ambitions and aspirations of India's youth," he said.

Noting that the first 100 days of the year are nearing completion in a couple of days, the Prime Minister highlighted that the decisions made during this period reflect the aspirations of India's youth.

"These 100 days were not just about decisions but about laying the foundation for the future," he emphasised.

PM Modi stated that policies have been transformed into pathways for possibilities. He highlighted key initiatives, including zero tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting young professionals and entrepreneurs. He noted the addition of 10,000 new medical seats and 6,500 new IIT seats, marking an expansion in education and acceleration in innovation.

PM Modi also mentioned the establishment of 50,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs, ensuring innovation reaches every corner of the country. He remarked that these labs will ignite a chain reaction of innovation. Highlighting the creation of Centers of Excellence for AI and skill development, providing youth with opportunities to become future-ready, PM Modi also announced 10,000 new PM Research Fellowships to simplify the journey from ideas to impact.

He remarked that just as the space sector was opened, the nuclear energy sector will now also be opened, removing boundaries and fostering innovation. He mentioned the introduction of social security for youth engaged in the gig economy, ensuring that those previously invisible are now at the center of policies. He also highlighted term loans of up to Rs two crore for SC/ST and women entrepreneurs, emphasizing that inclusivity is now a policy, not just a promise. These decisions will directly benefit India's youth, as the progress of the nation is tied to the progress of its youth, he added.

"The achievements of the past 100 days demonstrate that India is unstoppable, unyielding, and unwavering in its progress," he said, noting that during this period, India became the fourth country in the world to achieve satellite docking and undocking capabilities.

He noted the successful testing of the semi-cryogenic engine and the milestone of surpassing 100 gigawatts of solar capacity. He also emphasized the record coal production of 1,000 million tons and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission.

PM Modi also mentioned the decision to establish the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees and the increase in fertilizer subsidies for farmers, underscoring the government's priority for the welfare of farmers. He highlighted the mass housewarming ceremony for over 3 lakh families in Chhattisgarh and the distribution of more than 65 lakh property cards under the Swamitva scheme. The Prime Minister remarked that in these 100 days, one of the world's highest tunnels, the Sonamarg Tunnel, was dedicated to the nation. He noted the addition of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vagsheer to the Indian Navy's strength. He also cited the approval for the purchase of 'Made in India' light combat helicopters for the Army

"This mantra of performance is the true energy behind a rising India", the Prime Minister said. He shared his recent visit to Rameswaram, where he had the opportunity to inaugurate the historic Pamban Bridge. He highlighted that over 125 years ago, the British constructed a bridge there, which witnessed history, endured storms, and suffered significant damage from a cyclone. Despite years of public demand, previous governments failed to act. He emphasized that it was under his government that worked on the new Pamban Bridge began and the nation now has its first vertical lift rail-sea bridge.

Emphasising that delaying projects hampers the nation's progress, while performance and swift action drive development, the PM said, "delay is the enemy of development, and our government is committed to defeating this enemy".

He cited the example of Assam's Bogibeel Bridge, whose foundation was laid by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in 1997 and initiated by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the project stalled under subsequent governments, causing hardships for millions in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, he added.

He highlighted that his government restarted the project in 2014 and completed it within four years, in 2018. He also mentioned Kerala's Kollam Bypass Road project, which had been pending since 1972. He noted that the previous governments worked on it for 50 years, while the project was completed within five years, under his government.

PM Modi remarked that discussions on Navi Mumbai Airport began in 1997, and it received approval in 2007. However, he highlighted that the Congress government did not take action on the project. He stressed that his government expedited the project, and the day is not far when commercial flights will commence from Navi Mumbai Airport.

Highlighting the significance of April 8, marking the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the Prime Minister remarked that earlier, even opening a bank account without a guarantor was a challenge, and bank loans were a distant dream for ordinary families.

"Mudra Yojana did not demand guarantees but placed trust in the people," he said.

He emphasized that over the past decade, 11 crore dreams have been given wings through the Mudra Yojana. He noted that approximately Rs 33 lakh crore has been disbursed under the scheme, reaching villages and small towns--a figure surpassing the GDP of many countries. "This is not merely micro-finance but a mega transformation at the grassroots level", he stressed.

Emphasising that peace, stability, and a sense of security are essential for a nation's rapid development, the PM quoted Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision of a fearless and confident mind, stating, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high."

He stated that for decades, India faced an atmosphere of fear, terror, and violence, which caused the greatest harm to the youth. He highlighted that in Jammu and Kashmir, generations of young people were consumed by bombings, gunfire, and stone-pelting, while previous governments lacked the courage to extinguish this fire. He emphasized that their government's strong political will and sensitivity have transformed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that today, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are actively engaged in development.

Underscoring the significant progress made in combating Naxalism and fostering peace in the Northeast, the Prime Minister remarked that over 125 districts were once engulfed in violence, with government boundaries effectively ending where Naxalism began. He noted that a large number of youth were victims of Naxalism. He emphasized his government's efforts to bring these youth into the mainstream.

Over the past decade, more than 8,000 Naxalites have surrendered and abandoned the path of violence, he added, highlighting that the number of Naxal-affected districts has now reduced to fewer than 20. Shri Modi remarked that the Northeast had also endured decades of separatism and violence. Over the last 10 years, his government has signed 10 peace agreements, leading to over 10,000 youth laying down arms and joining the path of development. He emphasized that the success lies not only in thousands of youth abandoning weapons but also in saving their present and future.

PM Modi remarked that for decades, national challenges were swept under the political carpet instead of being addressed. He emphasized that it is time to confront such issues and not burden the 21st-century generations with the political mistakes of the 20th century. He highlighted that appeasement politics has been a significant challenge to India's growth.

Emphasizing the importance of focusing on art, music, culture, and creativity--elements that distinguish humans from machines--as the world rapidly advances in technology and AI, Shri Modi highlighted that entertainment is one of the largest global industries and is set to expand further. He announced the creation of WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), a global platform to encourage and celebrate art and culture. He shared that a major event for WAVES will be held in May 2025 in Mumbai. He spoke about India's vibrant and creative industries, including movies, podcasts, gaming, music, AR, and VR. He highlighted the "Create in India" initiative, aimed at taking these industries to the next level. WAVES will encourage Indian artists to create content and make it global, while also inviting artists from around the world to collaborate in India, he added. The Prime Minister urged Network 18 to popularize the WAVES platform and encouraged young professionals from creative domains to join this movement. "WAVES should reach every home and every heart", he emphasised.

He remarked that the enthusiasm, ideas, and participation of the youth are the driving force behind India's resolve to become a developed nation.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the 'Samadhan' document, a compendium of solutions and proof of concepts developed by the selected youths and colleges across India on challenges like air pollution, waste management, cleaning up of rivers, education for all and decongestion of streets of India. (ANI)

