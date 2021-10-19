Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping "quiet" on the rising fuel prices and Chinese "intrusion" in Indian territory, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi here alleged that Modi is afraid of talking about China.

The Hyderabad MP also said targeted civilian killings was going on in Kashmir due to failure of the BJP-led central government.

"The Prime Minister never speaks on two things--rise in petrol and diesel prices and on China which has entered our country and is sitting inside. The prices have skyrocketed but the Prime Minister does not speak anything," the All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said while addressing a public meeting here on Monday night. "And now China has entered and sitting inside our country. When Pakistan did Pulwama (attack) then Modi had said 'ghar mein ghus ke marenge' (will hit them inside their home) but now China has entered and sitting in India but he is not doing anything. India's Prime Minister is afraid of talking about China," Owaisi alleged.

He further said "Nine of our soldiers were killed (in Jammu and Kashmir recently) and on October 24 there is a T20 match between India and Pakistan (India's upcoming T20 World Cup game against Pakistan)". "Modi ji...nine of our soliders were killed and will you play T20? Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir with lives of Indians. Poor workers from Bihar are getting killed and targeted killing is happening. What is the IB (Intelligence Bureau) and Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) doing. What is the Intelligence doing in Kashmir," Owaisi asked. "Weapons are coming and terrorists are coming from Pakistan and will you play match," he said, adding what is happening in Kashmir is the failure of the BJP-led central government, which, he claimed, does not have a policy to deal with terrorism.

