New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Dadi Ratan Mohini, head of the Brahma Kumaris organisation.

Expressing grief over the passing away of the spiritual leader Dadi Ratan Mohini, PM Modi said that she will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion.

He also lauded her outstanding leadership of the Brahma Kumaris' global movement. Recalling his personal interactions with her, the Prime Minister said that her life and teachings will continue to illuminate the path for all those who seek peace and wish to make our society better.

"Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris' global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out. She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris' global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also consoled the death of Dadi Ratan Mohini and said her life was dedicated to guiding people to spiritual upliftment.

"Saddened by the passing of revered spiritual leader and the Chief Administrator of the Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji. A life dedicated to guiding people to spiritual upliftment Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji enlightened millions of lives across the world with her wisdom," Amit Shah wrote on X.

"She provided solace to the distressed soul with her compassion and the inner strength to the spiritual seekers with her inspiration. Her demise leaves behind a void that will continue to pain us. My deepest condolences to her followers at this hour of grief," Shah added.

Dadi Ratan Mohani passed away today at the age of 101 at a private hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Born on March 25, 1925, in Hyderabad, Sindh, Dadi Ratan Mohini--originally named Lakshmi--was raised in a prosperous and devout family.

Her devotion to the Brahma Kumaris took her from her roots in Hyderabad and Karachi to international service.

In 1954, she represented the Brahma Kumaris at the World Peace Conference in Japan, and she later traveled across Asia, doing spiritual service in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. (ANI)

