New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed condolences on demise of BJP Manipur president S Tiken Singh and said he worked with dedication to strengthen the party in the state.

BJP chief JP Nadda and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also expressed their grief.

Tiken Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of April. He passed away on Thursday evening.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said Singh was a hardworking party worker.

"Saddened by the demise of Prof S Tiken Singh, President of @BJP4Manipur. He will be remembered as a hardworking Karyakarta who strengthened the party in Manipur. He was active in many social service initiatives. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

Shah said Singh made sincere efforts to strengthen the BJP in Manipur.

"Pained to learn about @BJP4Manipur State President S Tikendra Singh Ji's demise. He made sincere efforts to strengthen the BJP in the state of Manipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shant," he said

N Biren Singh said he was at a loss of word to learn of Tiken Singh's demise.

"We have lost a stalwart of BJP Manipur who dedicated his life for the service of people and the party. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Oja."

Nadda said the late leader was always committed to strengthen the BJP in Manipur.

"He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti", he said. (ANI)

