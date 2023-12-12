Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that, as per the ongoing discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony.

"Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and on the basis of the discussions over it, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, multiple union ministers, multiple BJP state presidents and multiple BJP state chief ministers are all coming," said Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Also Read | Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Income Tax Search Operation on Liquor Units Completed After Six Days; Over Rs 350 Crore Cash Recovered.

On being asked about the formation of the cabinet, the BJP leader said that it is the CM's prerogative, whether he does it tomorrow or after that.

Vijay Kumar also extended his wishes and greetings to the Madhya Pradesh CM-designate, Mohan Yadav.

Also Read | Maharashtra: NCP-Sharad Pawar Faction Leader Rohit Pawar, Others Detained During 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in Nagpur (Watch Video).

"I have seen about him (Mohan Yadav) on social media; he is a very brave and very hardworking person. Many congratulations to him. I think Madhya Pradesh will reach greater heights," he said.

Further, speaking on the alleged internal issues in Congress after the defeat in Rajasthan and Congress leaders blaming each other, Vijay Kumar said, "Different Congress leaders are making different types of allegations and Congress should understand that all these allegations are true. Not any single person's allegations but all the allegations."

The BJP leader suggested that the Congress should brainstorm as it is an old party and it needs to correct itself.

On being asked about the first course of action to be taken by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Vijay Kumar said, "Eighteen lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for poor people, which were kept on hold till now, will be the first signatures of this government by the Chief Minister and the entire cabinet on the same subject."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and his council of ministers will be taking oaths on December 13 in Raipur, a state government official said on Monday.

Vishnudev Sai, over a telephonic call on Tuesday, invited former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij to attend the swearing-in ceremony, organised at the Science College grounds in Raipur.

All political officials and dignitaries were also invited by the state government.

Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai as the next CM of Chhattisgarh during the BJP legislature meeting in Raipur on Sunday.

Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

He served as the state president of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines and Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

The new chief minister started his political career as a village sarpanch. In 1989, he was elected as a 'panch' of Bagia village panchayat and the next year he became the sarpanch unopposed.

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. He was not given a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)