New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

In a line-up post on X, PM Modi said that as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

"Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, being an agriculturist and an advocate, Narsimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios. He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967 and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971-73 and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1975-76.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's incomparable contribution to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.

Swaminathan, a prominent figure in Indian agriculture famed for his leading role in India's 'Green Revolution', will be conferred the honour posthumously, the Prime Minister said.

On September 28, last year Swaminathan passed away at the age of 98 at his residence in Chennai.

Taking to 'X' PM Modi, said Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity.

"It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Trained as a plant geneticist, Swaminathan's significant contributions to India's agricultural sector have earned him a reputation as the scientific leader of India's green revolution movement. His work has been instrumental in the agricultural renaissance of India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that our government under the leadership of PM Modi ji has taken cognizance of this for the first time. We make such decisions only after rising above politics.

BJP National President JP Nadda also extended his wishes and said that the work done by Chaudhary Charan Singh for farmers is unforgettable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)