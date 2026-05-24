India News | PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Rs 2 Lakh for Family of Eight Deceased Due to Drowning in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences after eight members of a family died from drowning at Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh.

PM Modi also announced Rs 50,000 to the people injured in the incident.

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Eight members of a family died after drowning at the beach in Uttara Kannada, while several others are missing.

PMO, in a post on X, said, "Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Karwar district, Karnataka. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."

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Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah paid condolences and announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the bereaved family.

In an X post, the CM stated that a search operation is underway for others who are currently missing and prayed for their safe return.

Siddaramaiah wrote, "Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect black clams on the Tatthehakalu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace. This is an extremely tragic and painful incident. On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster."

"There is also information that some others are missing in this accident, and an intensive search is underway for them. Let us all pray to God that those who are missing return alive and reunite with their loved ones," he said on X.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

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