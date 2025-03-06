Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded and encouraged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Uttarkashi district to promote winter tourism in the state.

As soon as the Chief Minister approached the Prime Minister after finishing his speech, the Prime Minister shook hands warmly. Later, he also patted the Chief Minister's back.

CM Dhami's ability to make important decisions one after the other and implement them is being appreciated at the top level. Be it the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or the organisation of the National Games, the Chief Minister has received a lot of praise from PM Modi.

PM Modi also repeatedly appreciated the initiative of the Winter Tourism programme in his address. He called it an innovative initiative while highlighting the economic aspect of the winter yatra related to Uttarakhand. He also thanked the Chief Minister and his government for this.

The words used by the Prime Minister for the Chief Minister at the beginning of his address were noteworthy. He addressed the Chief Minister as his younger brother and energetic Chief Minister. Referring to his Kedarnath yatra, he also said that this decade is being made for Uttarakhand. For this, the government of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is doing a great job.

During the public meeting of Harshil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the tremendous enthusiasm of the people of the region. Modi-Modi slogans echoed many times in the program. Wearing traditional attire and cap, the Prime Minister also used many regional words in his address.

PM Modi flagged off the trek and bike rally in Harsil after offering prayers at the winter residence of Maa Ganga Mukhwa.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)

