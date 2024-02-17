New Delhi, February 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday to attend a two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here. BJP national president JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival. PM Modi then visited an exhibition held at the Bharat Mandapam. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and, other senior leaders arrived earlier on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam to attend the convention. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Two-Day National Convention To Chart Strategy for LS Polls Set To Begin Today in Delhi’s Bharat Mandap.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Bharat Mandapam

PM Narendra Modi Visits Exhibition

A meeting of the party's national office-bearers will be held, followed by the hoisting of the party flag by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate the national convention. Later, JP Nadda and PM Modi will address the party members at the convention. As per party sources, two proposals are likely to be presented during the meeting. The first proposal will focus on political issues, particularly emphasising Modi's vision of a developed India, while the second proposal is likely to be a gratitude note towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Set Agenda for General Polls in Two-Day National Convention on February 17-18.

The convention will witness the participation of various dignitaries, including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, members of the national council, current and former MPs, MLAs, members of legislative councils, former state presidents, coordinators of the Lok Sabha clusters, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities, district panchayat presidents, district presidents, district coordinators, state coordinators of various fronts, media, and social media and IT cell coordinators.

