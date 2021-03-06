Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad for a day-long visit to the state to address the valedictory session of the Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia on Saturday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel received PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport.

During Combined Commanders' Conference event, Prime Minister is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the near and distant future, sources said.

The Commanders' Conference is attended by the Commander-in-Chief rank officers of the three services and the tri-services organisations such as the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Strategic Forces Command and the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command.

During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands. As per plans, the Defence Ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command as the first step towards restructuring of defence forces in the country.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be briefed on the restructuring of the Army formations in view of the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector. He may also be briefed on the progress made by the different agencies created for catering to warfare in cyber and space domains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)