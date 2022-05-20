New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to launch a campaign to ensure no poor, eligible beneficiaries are left out of the government's welfare measures.

"Launch a campaign to ensure no poor, eligible beneficiary left out of govt's welfare measures," said PM Modi while virtually addressing BJP national office bearers meeting in Jaipur.

Asking party workers to take a pledge to ensure that each one avails the benefits of the welfare schemes, Modi floated the slogan of "Har Ghar Bhajpa, har garib ka kalyan" and suggested that party workers should reach out to each household just like they do during polls.

PM Modi said that today even the poorest of the poor are seeing people around them getting the benefits of various government schemes. "Even the poor of the country today say with great confidence that one day, he/she will certainly get benefits of such schemes," he added.

The Prime Minister further asked the party workers to make an effort that more and more people are connected with the BJP.

"We have to make another effort that is to connect more and more people with the BJP. Millions of members make us proud, but we still don't have to stop. People of every region, people of every society, everyone should consider BJP as their own. They can see the reflection of their dreams in BJP, and see the power of their resolutions in BJP. BJP should be such a banyan tree that every person of the society sees their dreams in it," said PM Modi.

He said that the party leaders and workers have to remember that only BJP can return the faith of the youth of the country who have been betrayed by the politics of family politics.

"If I say in the language of today's youth, we have to connect every such youth with BJP who are eager to write the code of prosperous future of India. We have to remember that only BJP can return the faith of the youth of the country who have been betrayed by the politics of family politics," he added.

"We should never take any short-cut. We have to move forward on whatever basic issues are related to the interest of the country, which is the core-issue. And what are these Core-Issues? We have to work continuously for the welfare of the poor, to make the life of the poor easier, to empower the poor," said PM Modi.

He further stated that the NDA government will be completing eight years in power this month.

"These years have been that of servicing the nation, working for the welfare of the poor and the middle class along with ensuring social justice and security and strengthening women's empowerment," the Prime Minister said.

The meeting of the national office bearers of the BJP began on Thursday with the meeting of the national general secretaries.

Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organisational secretaries are participating in the BJP meeting. The meeting is presided over by party chief JP Nadda.

Apart from focusing on organisational issues, preparations for the assembly elections to be held this year and next year will also be discussed, sources had earlier said.

Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

