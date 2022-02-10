Mapusa (Goa) [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked Congress in poll-bound Goa and said it was here that spoke of "Congress-mukt Bharat" which has now become a commitment of many citizens of the country.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said Goa for BJP means "Governance, Opportunities and Aspirations".

The Prime Minister recalled that he was declared BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 at a party meeting in Goa.

"From this land of Goa, phrases like 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' came out of my mouth in a sudden, unexpected manner. Today these phrases have become the resolution of many citizens of the country. For us, GOA means Governance, Opportunities, and Aspirations," he said.

Highlighting the need for the all-around development of the state, the Prime Minister said that if one region of Goa develops, the other would benefit too.

"BJP talks about the all-round development for all, equal development for all. Because development cannot be divided into pieces, caste, religion and area. If North Goa develops, South Goa will also move forward," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled the contributions of BJP leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for the development of the state.

Attacking the Congress, he said the state has a unique culture and identity and the state takes everyone along "but those who were not concerned about its culture had been indulging in corruption".

He said the BJP has given the mantra of 'Swayampurna Goa'.

The Prime Minister also said that the BJP-led government in the state has given a tremendous boost to tourism. "In 2011 when a Congress government was there in the state, about 25 lakh tourists visited it in a year and by 2019 the number went up to 80 lakh," he said.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14. (ANI)

