Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Mamata government for not passing on the benefits of the centre's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers saying that out of 25 lakh farmers who applied, only 6,000 farmers were chosen by the state government for benefits.

At a public meeting in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal, Prime Minister promised farmers of the state that the Centre would provide all the benefits.

"Farmers of West Bengal have decided to form the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. In the first cabinet meeting after the formation of BJP government in Bengal, a decision will be taken to implement the farmers' plan of the Government of India at a fast pace," he said.

PM Modi said that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 10 crore small farmers across the country have received Rs 1.15 lakh crore in their accounts.

"I am sad to say that West Bengal farmers could also have received the support, but the government in the state did not allow the scheme to be implemented. Now that the farmers of West Bengal have made up their mind to teach Mamata Didi a lesson, just a few days ago the state government agreed to join the scheme helplessly. Over 25 lakh farmers in the state have applied for benefits from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Out of 25 lakh farmers, just 6,000 farmers were chosen by the state government for benefits under these schemes," he added.

Further attacking the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, PM Modi said that the state government has deprived the poor of availing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government.

"The people of West Bengal are still awaiting the National Education Policy (NEP). The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' could've benefited the Bengali people working in other states, but it is yet to be implemented by West Bengal. The 7th Pay Commission, too, hasn't been implemented in West Bengal even today! The state government doesn't even pay its employees on time," he said.

Despite all the hurdles created by the state government, the central government is making all efforts for the development of the people of Bengal, PM Modi said.

"Be it highways, flyovers, rail networks, airports, ports, waterways, internet facilities, the central government is spending a huge amount on all these. More than 25 per cent will be spent on railways in West Bengal compared to last year. In this year's budget, special attention has also been paid to millions of associates associated with tea gardens. A provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for them," he said.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and a Four-Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, in Haldia. (ANI)

