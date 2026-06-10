India News | PM Modi Became Prime Minister Through People's Mandate, Not Privilege: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to the country's highest elected office through the mandate of the people and not because of privilege, as BJP leaders marked the completion of 12 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Speaking to ANI after offering prayers at a Hanuman temple to celebrate Prime Minister Modi becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, Singh hailed the Prime Minister's journey and contribution to the country.

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"I don't compare him with anyone. Narendra Modi ji is a person dedicated to the country. He hasn't become the Prime Minister by the grace of anyone, like the grace of the British. He isn't there because of some powerful people's favour; he was born from the womb of the public," Singh said.

The Union Minister said PM Modi's tenure would be remembered for welfare measures aimed at the poor and for strengthening India's economy and global standing.

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"Since Narendra Modi has come, he has worked for the upliftment of the poor and the country. Narendra Modi ji has worked to lift over 25 crore poor people above the poverty line. He provided permanent houses, toilets, electricity, water, clean fuel through Ujjwala, food grains under the Garib Kalyan scheme and medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Highlighting economic achievements, Singh said India had moved from the 10th-largest economy to the fourth-largest economy under PM Modi's leadership.

"He has worked to improve the country's economic backbone, taking it from the 10th position to the 4th. He doubled FDI, doubled foreign exchange reserves and doubled gold reserves. Exports have also increased significantly," he said.

Addressing reporters separately, Singh said PM Modi's legacy would not be defined merely by the duration of his tenure.

"It is not merely the fact that he holds the record for the longest tenure as a Prime Minister elected by the people that will mark his place in history. PM Narendra Modi will be remembered because he has served the poor and served the nation," he said.

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav also congratulated the Prime Minister on the milestone.

"Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Prime Minister so far has been the longest. Under these 12 years, with the slogans of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,' the country has reached new heights," Yadav told ANI.

The celebrations come as Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister.

The milestone coincides with an NDA conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where senior alliance leaders are reviewing governance initiatives and discussing the roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)