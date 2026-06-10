India News | PM Modi Becoming Longest-serving Elected PM a Historic Milestone for Indian Democracy: BJP MP Sambit Patra

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): BJP MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister as a historic milestone for Indian democracy, as special prayers were offered at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to mark the occasion.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP MP Sambit Patra visited the revered temple and participated in rituals dedicated to the Prime Minister's health, long life and the nation's prosperity.

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Speaking to reporters, Patra said the achievement marked a significant moment in the country's democratic history.

"It's a matter of great pride, as a historic milestone has been set in India's democracy. Since independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the longest-serving elected leader, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record. To mark this occasion, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal led prayers," Patra said.

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He added that the prayers were not limited to the Prime Minister alone but were also offered for the welfare of the nation and the vision of a developed India.

"From early morning, rituals at the Jagannath Temple have been dedicated not only to Modi's health and long life, but also to the prosperity of 1.4 billion Indians and the vision of a developed nation under his leadership," he said.

PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister.

Celebrations were held across various parts of the country, with BJP leaders and workers commemorating the milestone through prayers.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said PM Modi had risen to the country's highest elected office through the mandate of the people and not through privilege. Singh credited the Prime Minister with implementing welfare measures for the poor, strengthening India's economy and enhancing the country's global stature.

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav also congratulated the Prime Minister, saying that under the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the country had reached new heights over the last 12 years.

The milestone coincides with a key NDA conclave being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. PM Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and senior leaders from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories to review governance initiatives and discuss the roadmap for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

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