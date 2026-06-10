India News | PM Modi Becoming Longest-serving Elected PM Reflects a 'transformative Era' in India's Development: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

The Vice President said PM Modi's policies had helped lift more than 25 crore people out of absolute poverty through inclusive development.

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"Abraham Lincoln liberated millions from the bondage of slavery. In our times, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji has liberated over 25 crore people from the grip of absolute poverty through inclusive development, bringing hope, opportunity, and dignity to millions of families," he said.

Radhakrishnan also praised PM Modi's efforts to promote India's cultural heritage and civilisational values. He said the Prime Minister had honoured forgotten heroes, preserved cultural traditions and strengthened pride in India's identity.

"Equally significant has been the renewed confidence he has instilled among our people by celebrating Bharat's rich heritage, honouring forgotten heroes, preserving cultural traditions, shedding the colonial mindset, and strengthening pride in our civilizational identity. His invocation of the immortal words of the great Tamil sage Kaniyan Poongundranar - 'Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir' ('Every place is our home; everyone is our kin') at the United Nations eloquently reaffirmed to the world Bharat's millennia-old civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and its enduring message of universal brotherhood and human unity," he said.

The Vice President highlighted initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building, PM Modi's visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram and the repatriation of artefacts from abroad as examples of efforts to strengthen cultural and civilisational ties.

"His initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, the installation of the sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building, his visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram to honour the legacy of the Cholas, and the repatriation of invaluable artefacts and antiquities from abroad have reaffirmed the enduring civilizational bonds that unite our nation while celebrating Bharat's timeless heritage and the rich tapestry of our languages, cultures, traditions, and civilizational legacy," he said.

Describing PM Modi as a "true Yug Purush of contemporary Bharat", the Vice President said the Prime Minister's leadership had inspired millions and remained a guiding force as the country works towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"History remembers leaders who transform nations and inspire generations. At a defining moment in Bharat's history, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji has rekindled confidence in the nation's capabilities and aspirations through his visionary leadership, tireless service, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of Rashtra Pratham, emerging as a true Yug Purush of contemporary Bharat. As the nation marches towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, his leadership stands as a source of inspiration for millions and a guiding force in the nation's onward journey. I convey my best wishes for his continued service to the nation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. (ANI)

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