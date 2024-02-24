Jamnagar, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat held a roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday. People showered flower petals on the PM who waved to the crowd as he walked to the venue. "On February 25, at around 7:45 am, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple. This will be followed by a visit to the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25 am. He will thereafter visit Dwarkadhish Temple at around 9:30 am," as per a release from the Prime Minister's office.

At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crores in Dwarka. "Thereafter, at around 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will visit AIIMS Rajkot. At around 4:30 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 48,100 crores at Race Course Ground, Rajkot," the release said. Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Jamnagar

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/rYxVPRGOib — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

At a public function in Dwarka, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country around 2.32 Km.

"The Prime Minister will dedicate a pipeline project at Vadinar involving replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location. Prime Minister will dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation," the release stated. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Okha-Bet Dwarka Signature Bridge in Dwarka on February 25 (Watch Video).

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the widening of Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D; Regional Science Center at Jamnagar; Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others

"At the public function in Rajkot, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 48,100 crore, encompassing important sectors like health, road, rail, energy, petroleum & natural gas, tourism among others," as per the release.

In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the country, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

"The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than Rs. 11,500 crore across 23 States /UTs," as per the release. The Prime Minister will dedicate the Medical College of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry and the 300-bed Satellite Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among others.

In addition to these, under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Prime Minister will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 115 projects.

"Prime Minister will also inaugurate the National Institute of Naturopathy named 'Nisarg Gram' at Pune. It comprises Naturopathy Medical College along with a 250-bed hospital with a Multi-disciplinary Research and Extension Centre. Further, he will also inaugurate the Regional Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy at Jhajjar, Haryana. It will have apex-level Yoga and Naturopathy Research facilities," the release stated.

During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 21 projects of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), worth around Rs. 2280 crores. In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including the 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; Grid Connected 600 MW Solar PV Power Project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project among others.

"Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore," the release stated. Strengthening the road and rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate doubling of the Surendranagar- Rajkot Rail line; four laning of Bhavnagar- Talaja (Package-I) of old NH-8E; Pipli-Bhavnagar (Package-I) of NH-751. He will also lay the foundation stone of six laning with paved shoulder of Samakhiyali to Santalpur section of NH-27, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)