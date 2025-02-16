New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The meeting in the national capital comes two days after the Prime Minister's visit to France and the US.

The official account of the President of India on X shared photographs of the meeting and wrote, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India late on Friday night after concluding his two-nation visit to France and the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided an overview of PM Modi's visit to the US. He said that the Prime Minister held discussions with notable figures, including newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Foreign Secretary had emphasised that the extensive four-hour talks at the White House covered a wide range of issues, including strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade, economic engagement, technology, energy security, and regional and global concerns.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), Misri had said, "The PM just concluded a very substantive and productive visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This is the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term. This visit is a signal of the priority that both leaders attach to the India-US relationship. The newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, paid a call to the PM. The PM received Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy."

"The discussions at the White House went on for four hours. The discussions covered a lot of ground. The entire gamut of the relationship, ranging from strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade and economic engagement, technology, energy security and people-to-people linkages, regional and global issues of concerns were dealt with," Misri added.

Notably, PM Modi and US President Trump shared a hug as the latter welcomed the former at the White House on Thursday (local time). Trump said that he, PM Modi, and the two nations have "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.

During his meeting with PM Modi on Thursday (local time), Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer. PM Modi told US President Donald Trump on Thursday that he is delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the "same bond, trust and excitement."

In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.

PM Modi was on a three-day visit to France from February 10-12, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. He co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs. (ANI)

