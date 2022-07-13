New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting comes days before Kovind's term as the President of India is about to end on July 24, for which the country's next Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on July 18, after notification for the election of the 16th President of India was issued by the Election Commission on June 15.

The Presidential election will be held by secret ballot in accordance with a system of proportional representation as per the Constitution.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

Polling will be held in the Parliament House and the premises of the State Legislative Assemblies.

The total number of electors will be 4,809 including 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assemblies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential Election 2022 on Tuesday.

For the upcoming elections in the country, the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history, filed her nomination on June 24 for her candidature.

Whereas, the candidate of the Opposition parties for the presidential election Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers on June 27 after he was named as the common Opposition candidate for the next President of India. (ANI)

