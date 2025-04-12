Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's struggle for 'Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha.'

Shah addressed a program held at Raigad Fort in Raigad, Maharashtra, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 345th death anniversary.

Amit Shah emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj's final message was that the struggle for Swaraj, respect for Swadharma, and the immortality of Swabhasha should never stop. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this struggle is moving forward with pride today. "PM Modi has worked to give India a glorious place on the global stage," he said.

The Union Home Minister further stated that Shivaji Maharaj envisioned the restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the access to all Jyotirlingas, and the revival of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

"These tasks have been fulfilled during PM Modi's tenure. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which had been destroyed by Aurangzeb, was revitalized through the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule," Shah said.

He said that the whole country is committed to completing the remaining tasks to fully realize the message of Shivaji Maharaj.

Shah said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj represents determination, dedication, sacrifice, bravery, self-respect, and the immortal spirit of Swaraj. He mentioned that the Maharashtra government has launched a campaign to bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy to every household.

He further highlighted that Prime Minister Modi, by making Shivaji Maharaj's Royal Seal the symbol of our Navy, has declared to the world that our country and our Swaraj are fully secured.

The Home Minister also noted that Prime Minister Modi and the Maharashtra government are working towards having 12 historic forts recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when Shivaji Maharaj was born, the people of the country were engulfed in deep darkness.

"The environment was such that even imagining the idea of Swaraj seemed impossible. Within just a hundred years after the fall of Devagiri, the decline of Maharashtra and the entire southern region had taken place, and gradually, speaking of one's own religion and self-rule came to be seen as a crime," he said.

"But in such times, a 12-year-old boy, inspired by his mother Rajmata Jijabai, took a vow to once again raise the saffron flag from the Sindhu River to Kanyakumari," he asserted.

"When Shivaji Maharaj's forces reached Attock, Bengal, Cuttack, and Tamil Nadu, then people across the land began to believe once again -- that the nation, its religion, languages, and culture had been saved," Shah highlighted.

Many dignitaries were present, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Shri Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol.

Union Home Minister said that the vision of making India the best in the world in every field was first laid down by Shivaji Maharaj.

He added that today, 75 years after India's independence, we stand tall before the world with pride, and we resolve that when India completes 100 years of independence, the country will achieve the number one position globally in every domain.

Shah emphasized that it is our duty to ensure every child in India learns about Shivaji's life and legacy. He said that Shivaji Maharaj should not be limited to Maharashtra -- the entire country, and even the world, can draw inspiration from him.

The Union Home Minister said that the Central and Maharashtra governments are committed to transforming the Raigad memorial into not just a tourist destination, but a source of inspiration for the youth of the country by providing it with various modern facilities.

He appealed to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that every student from classes 7 to 12 visits this sacred site at least once, so they can connect with the legacy and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)

