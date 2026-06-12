India News | PM Modi Celebrates '12 Years of Nari Shakti', Highlights NDA's Push for Women-led Development

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated "12 Years of Nari Shakti", emphasising the steps and initiatives taken towards strengthening women's empowerment by the government under his leadership.

In an 'X' post, PM Modi stated that it reflected the prominent role being played by women across education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance. He further stressed that the efforts being made to ensure women's empowerment are deeply rooted and have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, June 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Over the last 12 years, the NDA Government has worked to further women-led development. And, this is visible across sectors. From financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors. The efforts of the NDA Government are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment. They have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also praised the growing participation and interest of women towards developing drone technology, which has opened new avenues of opportunity and transformed the development landscape across the nation.

Also Read | Priti Paswan Viral Video: Bhojpuri Dancer Breaks Silence on Viral ‘1 Minute 48 Second’ Video, Issues Clarification.

"I am particularly happy to see India's Nari Shakti make a mark in sectors like science, space and innovation. Their growing participation in emerging fields such as drone technology is opening new avenues of opportunity and transforming development landscape across the nation. Our Government is actively supporting Self Help Groups, which are going a long way in making women financially independent," he added.

The remarks come after leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi to congratulate PM Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, making him India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)