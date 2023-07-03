New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September.

This comes amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Political 'Holi' With Human Blood Must Stop, Says State Governor CV Ananda Bose.

What has added to the reshuffle buzz is the fact that the period before Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)