New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid heartfelt condolences to Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who passed away at 93 due to age-related illness.

Taking to social media, X, Prime Minister, wrote, "Thiru Kumari Ananthan Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy service to society and passion for Tamil Nadu's progress. He also made many efforts to popularise the Tamil language and culture. I am pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Prime Minister remembered Ananthan for his remarkable service to society and dedication to Tamil Nadu's progress, as well as his efforts to promote the Tamil language and culture.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, MDMK MP Vaiko, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and many senior leaders paid their respects to Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan.

Speaking to ANI, MDMK MP Vaiko said, "Kumari Ananthan was a versatile personality. He introduced the right to ask questions in Tamil in the Parliament. This is our greatest achievement, and the credit goes to Kumari Ananthan. He fought hard to eradicate the menace of liquor in the state. I have gone on very long marches with him. He was an asset to Tamil Nadu politics. He was an extremely honest person."

In his condolence message, MK Stalin said, "I laid floral tributes to Ayya Kumari Ananthan, remembering the memories of his closeness as he held my hand tightly at the Independence Day celebrations last year, when he was presented with the 'Tagaisaal Tamil Award. ' I extend my deepest condolences and comfort to everyone, including his dear sister Dr Tamilisai, who is grieving his loss. In honor of the great life of the late Tamil saint Ayya Kumari Ananthan, his mortal remains will be laid to rest with state honors."

Kumari Ananthan is the father of former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Kumari Ananthan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and a Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977.

His body will be kept for homage at his daughter's residence in Chennai's Saligramam. (ANI)

