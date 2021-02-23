New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Chikkaballapur quarry blast in which six people were killed.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," tweets PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has instructed senior officials to conduct a thorough investigation and take stern action against the culprits.

"The death of 6 people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. District incharge minister and senior officials instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits," Karnataka Chief Minister said.

"I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and give their families the strength to handle this grief," he added.

According to the Karnataka CM, a high-level investigation into the disaster is underway and action will be taken against the guilty.

As many as six people lost their lives and one is injured in the Chikkaballapur quarry blast. The incident happened due to large amounts of explosives, said Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani. (ANI)

