New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated N Biren Singh after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second consecutive term and exuded confidence that the state will be taken to new heights of progress.

PM Modi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years."

Also Read | Delhi High Court Junks PIL Seeking Recovery of 'Debt' That Pakistan Owes To India.

Singh took oath as Chief Minister after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates N Biren Singh on Taking Oath As Manipur CM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)