New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian judoka Tulika Maan for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and said this medal is yet another accolade in her distinguished sporting career.

Maan gave her all but came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final to settle for a silver medal in the women's 78kg category in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Mann, who won two fights earlier in the day to make it to the final, led for the majority of the bout before Adlington pulled off a decisive move, an Ippon, to win gold.

"Tulika Maan shines at the Birmingham games! Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal in Judo. This medal is yet another accolade in her distinguished sporting career," Modi tweeted.

"Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours," he added.

Modi also congratulated Saurav Ghosal who created history by winning India's first ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games.

"It is a delight to see @SauravGhosal scaling new heights of success. The Bronze medal he's won in Birmingham is a very special one. Congratulations to him," Modi said.

May his achievements help boost the popularity of squash among India's youth, he said.

