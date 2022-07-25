New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah on his appointment as the prime minister of Kuwait.

The country's ruler has appointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister.

Also Read | Canada Becoming Safe Haven for Khalistani Terrorists, Wanted Gangsters in India.

"My congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. I look forward to working with him to further deepen and expand our excellent bilateral relations," Modi tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)