New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated weightlifter Lovepreet Singh on winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, and said he impressed everyone with his temperament and dedication.

Singh won the bronze in the men's 109-kg category to continue the country's medal rush in weightlifting at the Games in Birmingham.

The 24-year-old son of a tailor from Amritsar lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

"Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

