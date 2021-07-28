New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): While congratulating the new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded his predecessor BS Yediyurappa for his 'monumental contribution' to the growth of BJP and the state.

Extending his best wishes to Bommai, PM Modi expressed confidence that the new CM will build on the 'exceptional work' done by the previous BJP government in the state.

PM Modi in a tweet said, "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka's CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

Acknowledging Yediyurappa's contributions, PM Modi said that he worked hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with the people.

"No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka's growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," said PM Modi in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also congratulated Bommai in a tweet, "Hearty Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on swearing-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for a successful tenure."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

Shortly after his election as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance. We will take all measures to fight COVID19 and floods in the state," he said. (ANI)

