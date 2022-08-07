New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nikhat Zareen for winning the Gold medal in Women's 50kg Boxing at Commonwealth Games, 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Nikhat Zareen is India's pride. She is a world-class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. Cheer for India."

Earlier on Sunday, after clinching a gold medal in the final of the women's 50 kg Light Flyweight category, Nikhat Zareen said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves.

Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

"I'm very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time & want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I'll take it on my boxing gloves," Nikhat Zareen had told ANI.

Talking about the multi-sports event Zareen said that people expected her to win a medal in the CWG 2022 and she had uncountably done it with a stunning score of 5:0.

"I'm thrilled to have won the Gold for my country. This was my next major competition after World Championships; people expected me to win Gold here as well, so I am very glad," she had added.

The gold medallist said that she got emotional when the national anthem was played and she is hopeful to continue her good performance in the upcoming events.

"I can't describe the moment (during the National Anthem), it was memorable & very emotional for me. I am hoping to give such performances further and make my nation proud," Zareen had said.

Talking about the bout, the Indian world boxing champion was off to a great start. Carly competed really well in the first round. But Nikhat took advantage of her strengths and maintained a slight advantage over her opponent, which made all five judges vote in her favour at the end of the first round.

Nikhat continued her dominance in the second round. Her agility and ability to land the right punches at the right time helped her earn unanimous decisions in her favour from all judges. Carly on the other hand was losing momentum fastly and getting tired.

The pattern of Nikhat's dominance continued in the final round. Her opponent was clearly frustrated with her lack of performance and Nikhat continued to tire her out. The gold medal went to the Indians after yet another unanimous decision by judges in the final round. (ANI)

