New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of Nagaland on the completion of 25 years of Hornbill Festival and urged citizens to visit the festival and experience the vibrancy of Naga culture.

"My best wishes for the ongoing Hornbill Festival and congratulations to the people of Nagaland on this lively festival completing 25 years. I am also glad to see the focus on waste management and sustainability during this year's festival. I have fond memories from my own visit to this Festival a few years ago and I urge others to visit it and experience the vibrancy of Naga culture,' PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Model Shivankita Dixit Put Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for 2 Hours, Loses INR 99,000.

The Hornbill Festival, often referred to as the 'Festival of Festivals', is known for its diverse cultural performances, including music, dance, and traditional art forms.

Running from December 1 to December 10, this year's festival is poised to be a grand celebration of Nagaland's rich cultural heritage, alongside global artistic partnerships.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Rescues 12 Crew Members of Sunken Vessel MSV Al Piranpir From North Arabian Sea With Pakistan Agency's Help (See Pics and Video).

This year, the festival is adding an international dimension to its programming through a collaboration with the British Council and the State of Nagaland.

The partnership, formed under the banner of 'Wales in India 2024,' highlights the long-standing commitment of both the British Council and the Welsh Government to promote cultural exchange.

As part of this collaboration, Mathias and fellow Welsh folk musician Gareth Bonello will perform alongside local Naga artist Seyievinuo Chuzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta.

The cross-cultural musical performances are expected to be a major draw for festival-goers, showcasing an exciting blend of Welsh and Naga musical traditions.

The British Council's involvement, which was officially announced during a visit by Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to Wales in October, highlights the growing relationship between the UK and Nagaland.

The initiative is also supported by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Wales Arts International, and the Indian Wales Culture Fund, which aims to foster new platforms for both Indian and Welsh artists.

In addition to the musical performances, the festival offers several discussion sessions that explore the intersections of culture, art, and education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)