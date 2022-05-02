New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Religious Issues Being Created To Hide Centre’s Failures’, Says Congress Leader Nana Patole.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," the prime minister tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)