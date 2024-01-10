Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): On the sidelines of the vibrant Gujarat Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Emerson President and CEO, Lal Karsanbhai, in Gandhinagar today.

The Prime Minister discussed with the Emerson CEO deploying large-scale renewable energy and smart city solutions.

"PM Modi had a meeting with Lal Karsanbhai, President and CEO of Emerson, in Gandhinagar. They discussed India's rapidly expanding manufacturing and construction sector and the opportunity for Emerson to increase its production capacity in India for both domestic consumption and export. They also discussed the potential for Emerson to deploy large-scale renewable energy and smart city solutions," an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Emerson is a multinational corporation that provides engineering services for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to 'X' and wrote, "Attended the Global FinTech Forum at GIFT city today. It was a great convergence of brilliant minds in finance & technology, discussing innovative solutions for the digital economy. It is truly exciting to see how FinTech is reshaping our world."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The theme of this year's summit is 'Gateway to the Future' and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The Summit is also being used as a platform by the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions. (ANI)

