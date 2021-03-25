New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Parliament shows that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is feeling "insecure" with Arvind Kejriwal and his work.

Speaking at a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, "Passing of the Bill shows that PM Modi's BJP government is feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal and his work. People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi ji. The bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal ji from moving ahead."

"PM Modi has come down to negative politics today. So he'll get a political reply. We're talking to our legal experts and exploring our options...CM Kejriwal is a fighter, despite their attempts in the last six years, he fulfilled the promises made in the manifesto," he added.

The bill, which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening.

The passing of the bill in the Upper House was met with a walk-out by opposition parties including Congress and the AAP, who strongly opposed the bill.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy replied to the debate on the bill, saying that the bill aims at promoting harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive in the national capital and seeks to remove ambiguities.

"The bill is neither aimed at taking away the powers of the elected government of Delhi nor give additional powers to the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital," he said.

The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says it seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory "to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions".

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section". "Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it says. (ANI)

