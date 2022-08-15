New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Congress leader Kumari Selja on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'nepotism' remark by saying that PM was doing politics from the rampart of Red Fort instead of focusing on issues concerning common people.

"It seems the Prime Minister has forgotten about development and doing politics through his Independence Day speech," Selja told ANI on being asked about her reaction on Modi's "nepotism" remarks.

Also Read | IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16 Registrar and Non-Teaching Posts at iitmandi.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday in his Independence Day speech on Monday took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them.

The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Sack From Ganga River in Haridwar; Cops Suspect Hate Crime.

Ambika Soni also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi saying that he has isolated himself from the issues of the common people.

"Unemployment is hitting people hard and the government is tight-lipped about it instead of speaking about nepotism. That speaks volumes that the Prime Minister is isolated from ground issues," Soni told ANI.

Earlier today, the Congress party organised a tricolour rally -- 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' - originating from its central office, where Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others participated.

"Today we are entering the 76th year of independence, by infusing a new energy together, we have to give new direction and speed to the works of the country's interest," Rahul Gandhi tweeted after participating in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Congress Headquarters

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi too wished the countrymen on 76th Independence Day and said that the country has always lived up to its pluralism and diversity.

"In the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented Indians," the veteran Congress leader stated.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)