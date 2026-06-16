India News | PM Modi Ended Decades of Marginalisation in North-East: Assam BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh on Tuesday said that the long-standing perception of neglect and marginalisation among the people of Assam and the North-Eastern region has been significantly altered over the past twelve years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a statement issued by BJP spokesperson Kishore Kumar Bhattacharya, the party said, "There was a time when the people of Assam and the entire North-Eastern region perceived themselves as neglected and marginalised by the national mainstream and the Union Government. Despite the Congress Party being in power both in Dispur and New Delhi, this sentiment of alienation remained deeply entrenched in the public consciousness. The reason was evident: to secure even their rightful entitlements, the people of Assam were repeatedly compelled to resort to agitation and mass movements."

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The statement noted that key demands such as bridges over the Brahmaputra, the establishment of institutions like IIT, a second oil refinery, and cultural centres, including Kalakshetra, were achieved only after prolonged public movements in earlier decades.

It further said that this "narrative of neglect" has now been replaced with trust and development-oriented governance under the Modi government, driven by the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

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"Even the preservation and protection of the Assamese language necessitated sustained movements and sacrifices. For decades, public protest remained the sole avenue through which the State could seek fulfillment of its legitimate expectations. However, during the past twelve years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guided by his visionary doctrine of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India) and his unwavering commitment to equitable development, has fundamentally transformed this narrative. Through his far-sighted leadership and inclusive governance, the deeply rooted perception of "neglect" has been replaced by a profound sense of trust, confidence, and belonging among the people of Assam and the North-East," the release added.

New Delhi is no longer perceived as distant from Assam, either geographically or emotionally, it added.

The Prime Minister has undertaken numerous transformative initiatives that have not only dispelled long-standing misconceptions but have also fostered an unprecedented atmosphere of faith and goodwill. From the preservation of religious heritage to the promotion of cultural harmony, from world-class infrastructure development to accelerated industrialisation, every sphere bears testimony to the Prime Minister's deep affection and unwavering commitment towards the people of Assam.

The release stated that, recognising the North-East as the nation's "Ashta Lakshmi", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spearheaded a developmental renaissance that is unparalleled in the post-Independence history of the region.

The key achievements over the past 12 years include the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, the Brahmaputra road-and-rail tunnel, the semiconductor project at Jagiroad, the redevelopment of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, UNESCO recognition of Charaideo Maidams, and development of Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace at Bordowa. The Assamese nation shall forever cherish and remember the extraordinary contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing these landmark projects to fruition. Therefore, even if one were to set aside developments in other parts of the country, the twelve-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi remains exceptionally significant and historic for Assam.

Meanwhile, to showcase these developments, a four-day exhibition was inaugurated at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati by BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia and Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia said the people of Assam would remain "grateful" for the Prime Minister's contribution to the state's progress and development.

"The people of Assam shall remain eternally grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unparalleled contributions he has made towards the progress, prosperity, and dignity of our State." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)