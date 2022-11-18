New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences on the demise of former diplomat Abasar Beuria in Odisha.

PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Abasar Beuria will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He also made a mark as a great proponent of Odia language and culture. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

According to sources, Beuria suffered a cardiac arrest around 1 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Mourning his death, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted: "Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He played a key role in the translation of engineering books in Odia which I released during my visit to Odisha. Condolences to his family & friends." (ANI)

