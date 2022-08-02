New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences to the families of the persons who died due to a massive fire at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The Prime Minister said that the local administration is providing assistance to the affected ones.

Also Read | International Airfares May Get Cheaper As India Signed Pact with 116 Countries.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

At least nine to ten people were killed in the massive fire that broke out in Jabalpur's hospital.

Also Read | Ambur Biryani Festival 2022: Don’t Avoid Beef Biryani on Festival, Says Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Siddharth Bahaguna, Jabalpur SP said, "Around 9-10 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at New City House Hospital in Jabalpur, due to a short circuit."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the nearest kin of the deceased.

"In this hour of grief, the bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50-50 thousand to the seriously injured. The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," CM said in a tweet.The Chief Minister further said that local administration and collector have been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter.

"Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)