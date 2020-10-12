New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the death of Nagaland minister CM Chang after he passed away earlier in the day.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri CM Chang, Minister in the Nagaland Government. He was experienced in areas of administration and policy, first as a bureaucrat and later as a political leader. He worked hard for Nagaland's progress. Condolences to his family and friends," the PM tweeted.

Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law.

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha also condoled the death of the minister.

"Condolences on the demise of Mr CM Chang. He was a retired IAS officer, a former Lok Sabha MP, and a serving minister in the Nagaland Govt. Forthright, respected and always a gentleman. He will be missed. A huge vacuum has been created. RIP," Metha tweeted. (ANI)

